Mozambique: PM Calls for Improving Efficiency of Ingc

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho dos Rosario on Thursday called for a deep reflection on how to ensure that the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) can operate so that it responds speedily and efficiently to the present and future challenges posed by the increasing frequency and scale of the extreme climate events striking the country.

He was speaking at a ceremony to swear into office the new general director of the INGC, former deputy agriculture minister Luisa Meque, and the deputy director, Gabriel Monteiro. Meque takes over the post from Augusta Maita, who has been promoted to Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries.

Rosario said the new INGC leadership should continue the activities begun by Maita's team, such as "mapping the zones of risk; improving the early warning system, consolidating the activities of the National Emergency Operational Centre (CENOE) and of the National Civil Protection Unit (UNOPROC) "so that they will be able to respond to complex emergencies".

He hoped that Meque and Monteiro "will use the vast experience you have accumulated in the agriculture and livestock areas and thus contribute to reducing the vulnerability of the population to hunger provoked by natural disasters".

Rosario urged them to work towards ensuring the resilience of water management and food conservation infrastructures.

Meque told reporters "I am not going to the INGC to destroy the team that is already there. I shall join the team to work, and I shall be guided mainly by prevention. Only through prevention will we be able to reduce the effects of disasters".

Rosario also swore into office the new chairperson of the National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH), Estevao Pale, urging him "to prioritise the financial closure of the participation of ENH in the various natural gas undertakings, in order to maximise the gains expected for the country".

He added that Pale must ensure that ENH "is increasingly focused on its business area, avoiding a dispersal of efforts".

Rosario stressed that the plans for developing the exploitation of the natural gas reserves, approved by the government, "are intended to promote socio-economic development and job creation".

The development plans cover the Pande and Temane onshore gas fields in the southern province of Inhambane, and the much larger offshore reserves in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where ENH is the commercial representative of the State.

With these plans, said Rosario, it is necessary to guarantee the generation of more electricity, "thus contributing to expanding the electricity grid to all the administrative posts (the rung of local government below that of district) by the end of the present five year period".

He also mentioned the use of natural gas to produce fertilisers, "to increase agricultural production and productivity as part of the efforts to ensure food and nutritional security".

Pale said that one of his top priorities will be to build the institutional capacity of ENH in terms of structure, organisation and finance. This capacity building, he said, would allow ENH to rise to the challenge "so that the gas makes a major contribution to the development of the country, through job creation as well as the production of electricity and fertiliser".

To this end, he added, "We must ensure the financial closure of the various areas where the company is working, in line with the recommendations of the Prime Minister. It's a difficult task, but with everybody's support, we can attain the goals we have ahead of us".