Mozambique: Renamo Guards Demand Payment

Maputo — Security guards employed by Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, demonstrated on Thursday at the Renamo Maputo headquarters demanding payment of an allowance to cover their electricity and water bills.

Interviewed in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", the Renamo national spokesperson, Jose Manteigas, denied that the allowance had been cut or interrupted. He claimed there was just a delay in paying the January allowance.

The Renamo guards have long been entitled to this electricity and water allowance which they receive every month. But this month, the money was not available.

Manteigas said Renamo is working to solve the problem as soon as possible, since it is well aware of the difficulties that a delay in payment can cause. He added that other allowances paid to the security guards are up to date.

Renamo General Secretary Andre Majibire gave the demonstrators a guarantee that the money would soon be paid.

Manteigas denied reports that it was only people who had once served as bodyguards for the former Renamo leader, the late Afonso Dhlakama, who were affected.

"They are not security guards of the late President Dhlakama", he said. "They are security guards who guarantee protection to the staff of the Renamo Party. Yesterday, when he was alive, they worked with President Dhlakama, and today they are working with President Ossufo Momade and other cadres. There is nothing extraordinary about what is happening".