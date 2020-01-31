Namibian Fine Gold Captured in Exquisite Collector's Bars for Rhino Protection

Canadian gold major, B2Gold has taken a tangible step to set up a capital fund of which the investment returns will be used for the protection of rhinos. In addition, immediate financial support will be provided to rhino conservation groups and to communities who are actively involved in rhino protection.

The source of all this funding is an ingenious scheme launched this week by B2Gold with the mint of a thousand collector's gold bars, each containing either half an ounce, or one ounce, or one and a half ounces of fine gold. The proceeds from the gold bar sales will serve as the financing source for the entire ambitious project.

"With this donation, B2Gold is producing 1,000 limited-edition Rhino Gold Bars that will be available for sale to investors. On the reverse of the bar a black rhino cow and calf are represented - symbols of hope for the future of the species. The obverse shows the Namib desert - an evocative and recognizable image strongly associated with Namibia. Bars will be sold at the spot price of gold on the date of sale plus a 15% conservation premium. Bars will be available in 500g, 1 ounce and ½ ounce denominations. The monetary value of the donation is around N$25 million," stated B2Gold earlier this week at the launch ceremony.

Mark Dawe, Managing Director and Country Manager for B2Gold Namibia and keen conservationist, explained that proceeds from the sale of the Rhino Gold Bar will be managed by B2Gold and an Advisory Committee that includes representatives from the Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of Environment, and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

"The funds will be used in two ways: A portion of the proceeds will be invested to provide long-term sustainable financing for black rhino conservation, while significant funding will be applied immediately to conservation actions in the field, including support for patrols, intelligence activities, and to rural communities for whom the protection of rhinos is their birthright," he continued.

Clive Johnson, President and Chief Executive of B2Gold Corporation stated that they are redefining conservation financing. "The donation represents the first time that gold, a natural resource from the ground, is being used to provide sustainable funding to community-backed initiatives for the protection of the iconic black rhino."

Caption: Announcing the extraordinary approach to rhino conservation, B2Gold Country Manager, Mark Dawe (behind the podium) is joined by, from the left, Board Chairman, Dr Leake Hangala, President and Chief Executive of B2Gold Corporation, Clive Johnson, Chief Executive of the Save the Rhino Trust, Simson Uri-Khob, IRDNC delegate, John Kasaona, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon Bernadette Jagger, and Presidential Advisor, Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi (on the right).