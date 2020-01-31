South Africa: Kings Change 4 for Return Clash With Cheetahs

31 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Southern Kings coach Robbie Kempson has made four changes to the team to face the Cheetahs in a return PRO14 clash set for Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Loosehead prop, Cameron Dawson will make his PRO14 debut after recovering from a foot injury he sustained in a pre-season warmup match against Georgia in Tbilisi last August.

He replaces the experienced Schalk Ferreira in the starting line-up, with the veteran providing cover from the bench.

Lock JC Astle will also make a return to the team with a starting berth, replacing Aston Fortuin, who sustained an injury during training this week.

Scrumhalf Theo Maree, who is on loan from the Bulls, will also be in the starting lineup where he takes the place of last week's captain, Stefan Ungerer, who sustained a quad injury last week.

Hooker Jacques du Toit will take over the captaincy reins.

The final change to the starting XV will see the versatile Andell Loubser donning the No 15 jersey where he replaces Masixole Banda.

The Kings bench has received a massive boost with the return of experienced duo Demetri Catrakilis and Howard Mnisi from injury. The pair is expected to bring calm and composure in the latter stages of the clash in Bloemfontein.

The match kicks off at 17:00.

Teams:

Cheetahs 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Clayton Blommetjies, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Chris Massyn, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Aidon Davis, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Louis Fouche, 23 Chris Smit

Southern Kings

15 Andell Loubser, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Erich Cronje, 10 Bader Pretorius, 9 Theo Maree, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruaan Lerm, 5 Jerry Sexton, 4 JC Astle, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Jacques du Toit (captain), 1 Cameron Dawson.

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Ig Prinsloo, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Lusanda Badiyana, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Demetri Catrakilis, 23 Howard Mnisi

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.