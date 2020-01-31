Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap FCT Nulge President's Brother, Release Imam's Sons

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the elder brother of the President of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the FCT, Mohammed Yakub in Nuku village, Abaji Area Council.

A member of the victim's family, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened on Wednesday evening around 5:34 pm along Atako-Nuku road in the area.

He said the victim went to buy firewood at Monu, a nearby village, and while on his wayback to Abaji, he ran into the abductors who flagged him down and took him away at gunpoint.

He said the family was yet to establish contact with the kidnappers.

Our reporter learnt that the victim is a staff of Abaji area council and works in the information unit of the council.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls and also did not reply to a text message sent to his phone as at the time of filling this report.

Meanwhile, the two sons of the Chief Imam of Abaji Central Mosque, Umar Bala, Hamza Bala and one other, Sagir Musa, who were abducted by gunmen last week have regained their freedom after payment of N5.5 million to the kidnappers.

The victims were abducted by gunmen last Friday night at staff quarters in the area.

A member of the victims' family, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the released of the victims, saying the sum of N3.5 million was paid as ransom for the two sons of the Chief Imam, while N2 million was paid for the release of Sagir Musa.

He said the three victims were set free around 7:12 pm on Wednesday at a forest along Nuku- Rubochi area, adding that one of the victims placed a call to the family who went with a vehicle to convey them back to Abaji.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

