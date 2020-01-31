Nigeria: Insecurity - We're in Unpredictable Situation - Govt

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, yesterday described the nation's current security situation as unpredictable.

Addressing reporters after an emergency National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the NSA also said the security challenges were multi-dimensional: "internal, external, diplomatic, economic and defence-related"

He said all hands must be on deck and that to address the situation.

Asked how the meeting assessed the current security situation on a scale of "stable", "critical" or "improving", the NSA said: "Sometimes, it could escalate. Sometimes, it would go down. So, there is no perfect answer to that. If I tell you that it has improved and as we walk out of this place and something might have happened, there might be an explosion somewhere.

"These are things that are not predictable. These are things that you cannot actually determine; that is the nature of this type of conflict we are facing."

Monguno parried a question on the Wednesday's resolutions of the National Assembly calling on Buhari to ask the service chiefs to resign over rising insecurity.

He said the National Security Council decided to take a closer look at issues "that will help us not just at the federal level or at the state level, but right down to the local government level. But this is going to be done after due consultations with the relevant stakeholders."

