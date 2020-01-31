Nigeria: Kebbi Kwankwasiyya Exco Decamps to APC

Birnin Kebbi — Kebbi State executives of Kwankwasiyya movement under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The youth leader of the movement, Mohammed I. Anaruwa Kele, who spoke on behalf of the decampees in Birnin Kebbi, said the decision to dump their former party was based on their unflinching loyalty to the former chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi.

Bichi, a former Secretary to the Kano State Government, dumped the PDP last week.

According to him, the executives of the Kwankwasiyya had all agreed to dump the movement alongside thousands of their supporters. He said their decision was genuinely based on loyalty and the zeal to contribute their quota for the development of democracy in the state.