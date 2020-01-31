Nigeria: Senate Confirms Obiora As CBN Dep Governor Hassan As NAHCON Chair

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr Kingsley Obiora for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions which screened him Wednesday.

The committee's chairman, Senator Senator Uba Sani, said the nominee had been actively involved in the process of monetary policy formulation at both the national and international levels.

He said there was no petition against his nomination and therefore recommended his confirmation by the Senate.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Barr. Zhikrullahi Hassan as chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and other nominees of the commission.

Their confirmations followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs presented by its chairman Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.

