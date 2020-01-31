South Africa: Pienaar Leads Cheetahs in Kings Derby

Cape Town — Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has named his team for Saturday's PRO14 derby against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein.

Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar will captain the Cheetahs this week, with Tian Meyer providing cover on the bench.

In the only other change to the backline, speedster Rabz Maxwane will be wearing the No 11 jersey in place of Anthony Volmink.

Up front, Charles Marais returns at loosehed prop after injury, with Boan Venter moving down to the bench.

The locks are Walt Steenkamp and JP du Preez, with a shoulder injury keeping Sintu Manjezi on the sidelines.No 8 Jasper Wiese makes his comeback after suspension, replacing Gerhard Olivier who sustained an injury during last week's 31-30 win over the Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Daniel Maartens and Louis Fouche are new additions on the bench, while Luan de Bruin will earn his 50th cap for the Cheetahs when he sets foot to field.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at the Free State Stadium is scheduled for 17:00.

It will be the eighth PRO14 derby between the two teams, with the Cheetahs having won all seven prior contests.

Teams:

Cheetahs 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Clayton Blommetjies, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Chris Massyn, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Luan de Bruin, 19 Aidon Davis, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Louis Fouche, 23 Chris Smit

Southern Kings

15 Andell Loubser, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Erich Cronje, 10 Bader Pretorius, 9 Theo Maree, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruaan Lerm, 5 Jerry Sexton, 4 JC Astle, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Jacques du Toit (captain), 1 Cameron DawsonSubstitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Ig Prinsloo, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Lusanda Badiyana, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Demetri Catrakilis, 23 Howard Mnisi

Source: Sport24