Nigeria Under Serious Security Threat Now Than Ever - Archbishop

31 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has raised alarm over the increasing security challenges in the country.

Chukwuma expressed concern over the security situation in Nigeria on Friday, when the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu Planning Committee on the maiden edition of Annual Lecture Series and Thanksgiving, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that it was disturbing that kidnappers had begun to operate at the train stations, describing the development as "an indication that nowhere is safe in the country."

He, however, said that there was hope for Nigeria, "if all citizens live in peace and harmony."

He called for improved welfare and enumeration of all the journalists in Nigeria, while admonishing journalists to uphold professionalism and ethics of their profession.

He decried the hate speech bill, saying that it is the right of the media to report everything happening around them.

He also called on President Muhammad Buhari to check the wanton killing of innocent citizens across the country, epileptic power supply, poverty and hunger.

In his remark, the Chairman of the NUJ planning committee, Mr Michael Ilediagu, commended the bishop for supporting the programme with a promise to provide a hall as venue for the event.

The programme, slated to hold on February 20, is aimed at closing the gap between the ruling class, media and the people.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

