South Africa: R100 000 Reward Offered to Solve the Murders of Rosalie Bloch (84) and Aubrey Jackson (95) in Rosebank

press release

Western Cape SAPS are offering a R100 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of two elderly persons that occurred in Wolmunster Road, Rosebank on 5 May 2018.

Rosalie Bloch, aged 84 and Aubrey Jackson aged 95 were tied up and murdered in their home in Rosebank during a house robbery where a few household items were stolen.

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Kevin Kok on 064 352 5493 or alternatively Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.