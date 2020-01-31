Tunisia: Palestine Not Farm or Garden to Be Subject of Agreement, Says Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said "Palestine is not a farm or a garden to be the subject of an agreement" in reference to the U.S. blueprint to end the conflict in the Middle East billed as the "deal of the century."

Palestine is a central cause for Tunisia which, he said, is championing Palestinian rights upheld in international law, notwithstanding "shortcomings." Tunisia is utterly opposed to the undermining of these legitimate and natural rights, Saied told national TV channel Wataniya 1 in an interview on Thursday evening to mark his 100 days in office.

Out of the conviction that Palestinian rights are inalienable and that Palestine is the injustice of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, there is no room for normalisation with the usurping entity before usurpation of rights and land is brought to an end.

"The concept of normalisation is the product of the culture of defeat, a pernicious crime and a treachery," the President further said.

In another vein, President Saied said he met with Libyan tribal chiefs and representatives of Libyan associations. He added that he received messages today from tribal leaders in Libya's west who asked him to forge ahead on the path of fostering dialogue among Libyan stakeholders in the quest of a Libyan-Libyan legitimacy that underpins the international legitimacy.

The promised Algeria trip set for Sunday is the first overseas official visit, the President said. The date was pushed back due to Algerian elections and the cabinet formation process in Tunisia. " I will go to Algeria because it is part of us and we are part of it," Saied said.

A Tunisian-Algerian initiative is likely to be agreed on to chart a way out of the Libyan crisis "for the two countries are keen to see the situation stabilise in this country and both are affected by the crisis."

In connection with earlier remarks over the conspiracy of some sides against Tunisia, the President of the Republic said " the day will come when we will unveil the identity of people and entities which plot (...). I am levelling accusations against nobody or parties, in particular, but I know a lot about what is going on and what is in the making."