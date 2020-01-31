Tunisia: Palestine Not Farm or Garden to Be Subject of Agreement, Says Kais Saied

31 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied said "Palestine is not a farm or a garden to be the subject of an agreement" in reference to the U.S. blueprint to end the conflict in the Middle East billed as the "deal of the century."

Palestine is a central cause for Tunisia which, he said, is championing Palestinian rights upheld in international law, notwithstanding "shortcomings." Tunisia is utterly opposed to the undermining of these legitimate and natural rights, Saied told national TV channel Wataniya 1 in an interview on Thursday evening to mark his 100 days in office.

Out of the conviction that Palestinian rights are inalienable and that Palestine is the injustice of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, there is no room for normalisation with the usurping entity before usurpation of rights and land is brought to an end.

"The concept of normalisation is the product of the culture of defeat, a pernicious crime and a treachery," the President further said.

In another vein, President Saied said he met with Libyan tribal chiefs and representatives of Libyan associations. He added that he received messages today from tribal leaders in Libya's west who asked him to forge ahead on the path of fostering dialogue among Libyan stakeholders in the quest of a Libyan-Libyan legitimacy that underpins the international legitimacy.

The promised Algeria trip set for Sunday is the first overseas official visit, the President said. The date was pushed back due to Algerian elections and the cabinet formation process in Tunisia. " I will go to Algeria because it is part of us and we are part of it," Saied said.

A Tunisian-Algerian initiative is likely to be agreed on to chart a way out of the Libyan crisis "for the two countries are keen to see the situation stabilise in this country and both are affected by the crisis."

In connection with earlier remarks over the conspiracy of some sides against Tunisia, the President of the Republic said " the day will come when we will unveil the identity of people and entities which plot (...). I am levelling accusations against nobody or parties, in particular, but I know a lot about what is going on and what is in the making."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
Conflict
External Relations
North Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.