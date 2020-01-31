South Africa: Fake Coach Arrested for 'Rape' After Allegedly Luring Young Boy With Soccer Dream

31 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A young Pinetown boy with dreams of playing professional soccer had his hopes dashed when a fake coach who promised him stardom allegedly raped him instead, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The 25-year-old man allegedly promised the boy and his family he would play for South Africa's coveted Premier Soccer League (PSL) junior teams if properly trained, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Friday.

"The soccer coach went to the young boy's home where he produced forms to the family to fill in, which basically stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy."

Mbele said the family gave consent, thinking their young son would realise his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment.

"The dream was quickly shattered when the young soccer enthusiast was allegedly raped by the same man who had recruited him.

"The young boy alleged that while at Kloof, the coach gave him a concoction to drink, which left him drugged. It was during this time that the coach took advantage of him."

Mbele said a case was opened with initial investigations revealing it was not the suspect's first alleged sexual crime.

"Cases of a similar nature were opened at Chatsworth and Mariannhill police stations. It was also established that the suspect has various cases also of a similar nature which he committed in Johannesburg."

Mbele said police swooped in on the man's home in Kloof, where incriminating evidence was discovered. She said this led police to a "clubhouse" in KwaMashu M-Section.

"Police found a four-roomed house with no kitchen. Four boys aged 16 and 17 who were found on the premises were interviewed. It was established that they were from various parts of the province and were lured by the suspect on the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions."

She said the parents of the boys were contacted and they would be sent back to their respective homes.

The man will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

