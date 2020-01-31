South Africa: Robbers Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment

31 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 28 January 2020, the Ntuzuma Regional Court convicted and sentenced Qaphelani Shandu (35) and Lucky Ncube (28) to a lengthy jail term of 25 years for carjacking; attempted murder and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

On 29 December 2017 at 22:40, a 29-year-old man and his friends were in his stationery vehicle at Siyanda when they were approached by the suspects. At gunpoint the suspects ordered them out of the vehicle. They were robbed of their car keys and cell phones. The suspects fled in the stolen motor vehicle. Police were immediately alerted to be on the lookout for the hijacked vehicle. Shortly afterwards, police officers from Ntuzuma SAPS spotted the vehicle and attempted to intercept it. The three men opened fire on police and a chase ensued.

When police eventually pulled the vehicle over, they found that Siphamandla Mpanza (21) and Shandu had sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout. Two unlicensed firearms were found in their possession and they were taken to hospital under police guard. The third suspect Ncube managed to evade arrest during the shootout however the investigating officer acting on a hunch that the suspect will require medical attention, managed to trace and arrest him. A case of carjacking; attempted murder and possession of unlicensed fireams and ammunition was opened in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma SAPS respectively for investigation.

The suspects made several court appearances at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court while in custody as their bail was opposed by the investigating officer. Siphamandla Mpanza was granted bail by the court and he absconded. Mpanza is still at large after being granted bail.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officers for their dedication in ensuring that the accused receives a fitting sentence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.