Egypt: African Development Bank Approves $22m to Egypt

31 January 2020
The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)
By Caroline Muriuki

African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a $22 million Senior Loan to help corporate leasing company (Corplease) expand its lending to SMEs in Egypt.

The decision signalled confidence in the growing local market and in Egypt's economy as a whole.

Out of the $22 million, African Development Bank will mobilize $7 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), a co-financing fund, established with the People's Bank of China.

Corplease is a leading non-bank financial institution that provides diverse leasing products and services to SMEs and larger corporates, through sale, direct leasing and leaseback, as well as structured finance products. to address funding constraints in the private sector in Egypt, corp lease seeks to provide alternative financing through leases.

"The need for leasing products in Egypt is growing consistently on an annual basis to meet the acute demand by small, medium and large-sized corporates for an alternative source of funding from traditional banking sources, for business expansion and job creation. With the annual demand growth expected from the local corporates, the market for leasing in Egypt shows immense potential for investors," said Stefan Nalletamby, Acting Vice-President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex at the African Development Bank.

With the newly-approved Corplease loan, AFDB adds to its existing initiatives to support financial institutions and deepen financial systems in Africa. The loan will contribute to supporting SMEs operating in Egypt, especially in priority sectors such as food industries and agribusiness, clean energy, tourism, ICT, health, transport and manufacturing.

The support is in line with the bank's high 5 strategic priorities, specifically, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the people of Africa.

The bank's support will have multiple impacts on industries related to the real sector and support job creation in these value chains.

It is also in line with Egypt's vision 2030 and will complement the government's efforts to support the productive capacity of local corporates, creating sustainable development and an enabling private sector environment.

Read the original article on The Exchange.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Exchange

Most Popular
Egypt
Business
Banking
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.