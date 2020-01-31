South Africa: Police Nab Fraudster

press release

Crime kept him living larger than life and he thought he could get away it. On 29 January 2020, it all came to an end when the 34-year-old was visited by police officers from Pongola and he realised that it was time to face the music.

A search was conducted at his premises and fraudulent PSIRA certificates; Matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions were found on the premises. Police also seized laptops and a scanner that was used to produce these certificates which were found in his possession. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Last night police officers received information that the man who was running a business from his home at Kwalubisi in Pongola, was producing fake certificates. Police immediately responded and swooped on the premises. He appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court yesterday, 30 January 2020 for fraud and forgery and was remanded in custody until 7 February 2020 for bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspect faces the full might of law.