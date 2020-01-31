South Africa: Police Nab Fraudster

31 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Crime kept him living larger than life and he thought he could get away it. On 29 January 2020, it all came to an end when the 34-year-old was visited by police officers from Pongola and he realised that it was time to face the music.

A search was conducted at his premises and fraudulent PSIRA certificates; Matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions were found on the premises. Police also seized laptops and a scanner that was used to produce these certificates which were found in his possession. The suspect was immediately arrested.

Last night police officers received information that the man who was running a business from his home at Kwalubisi in Pongola, was producing fake certificates. Police immediately responded and swooped on the premises. He appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court yesterday, 30 January 2020 for fraud and forgery and was remanded in custody until 7 February 2020 for bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspect faces the full might of law.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.