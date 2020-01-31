Nigeria: UPC Suspends National Chairman, Appoints Orji

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

United Peoples Congress (UPC) has suspended its national chairman, Kenneth Ibe Kalu and appointed Henry Orji as acting chairman.

Kalu was suspended during a meeting organised by the national working and national executive committees, at which the members said they decided to take this action over his failure to work in accordance with the party's constitution.

During the meeting, a motion for a vote of no confidence was raised by the party's Nasarawa State chairman, Prince Isa Igwa and seconded by the Imo State chairman, Henry Orji, now acting national chairman.

On his part, the new acting chairman, Henry Orji promised to work hard to reposition the party and solicited for the support of all.

Contacted on phone, the suspended chairman, Kenneth Ibe Kalu, said he was not aware of the suspension, adding that nobody contacted him.

"How can you suspend the whole national chairman and founder of a party without strong backing from the constitution? I think they need to validate themselves because I realised that they don't know what the party's constitution is all about," he said.

