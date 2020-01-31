South Africa: Police Needs Assistance With Hit and Run in Kimberley

31 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kimberley police are requesting assistance with information regarding a hit and run. On 23 January 2020 at about 19:30 the victim, a 30-year-old male, left his place of residence for his daily jog. He was running along Long Street in Kimberley and was allegedly hit by a vehicle in front of Tiger Wheel and Tyre. The driver of the vehicle knocked the man down and drove away. The man was found next to the road by a passer-by who contacted the emergency services. He had sustained serious injuries. The man was wearing a white T-shirt and dark coloured track pants and is currently still in hospital.

Anyone with information or has witnessed the accident is urged to come forward by calling Detective Warrant Officer Tracy Gouvea on 083 236 5942. All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

