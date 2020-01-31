Nigeria: Lassa Fever - 7 Councils Affected in Taraba

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, has said that seven local government areas in the state are affected by Lassa fever.

He identified the affected LGAs as Takum, Donga, Ibi, Gassol, Jalingo, Ardo Kola and Bali.

He made the disclosure during a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the state directorate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jalingo.

He said already, 25 suspected cases of the deadly disease have been reported out of which six were confirmed and four deaths recorded in the state.

In her address, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, urged members to maintain high level of hygiene and cleanliness at all times to avoid infection.

She also called on the corps medical team to ensure that standard rules of protection was followed in the course of their duties and also refrain from taking hygiene issues for granted while discharging their professional duties.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.