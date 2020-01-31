Nigeria: Kaduna Pilgrims Board Gets New Overseer

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — Governor Nasir Ahmed Elrufai has approved the appointment of Mallam Sani Dalhatu Musa as the new Overseer of Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Malam Musa, until his appointment, was the Head of Operations in the state Muslims Pilgrims Board. He has over 20 years experience on hajj operations. He was at various times a Pilgrim Officer in Birnin Gwari, Igabi Local Government and other local government areas of the state. He also held the position of a Zonal Coordinator, after which he became Head of Operations.‎

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.