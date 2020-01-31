Nigeria: Kaduna Pilgrims Board Gets New Overseer

Kaduna — Governor Nasir Ahmed Elrufai has approved the appointment of Mallam Sani Dalhatu Musa as the new Overseer of Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Malam Musa, until his appointment, was the Head of Operations in the state Muslims Pilgrims Board. He has over 20 years experience on hajj operations. He was at various times a Pilgrim Officer in Birnin Gwari, Igabi Local Government and other local government areas of the state. He also held the position of a Zonal Coordinator, after which he became Head of Operations.‎