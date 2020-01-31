Nigeria: Buk Launches Learning Hub for Health Workers

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Kano — The Centre for Gender Studies, Bayero University Kano, in collaboration with Women for Health (W4H) has launched a learning hub for training and capacity building of health personnel.

The centre termed 'Human Resource for Health Learning Hub' was established in partnership with W4H, funded by the DFID and managed by DAI.

In her speech, the W4H National Programme Manager, Dr Fatima L. Adamu, said the main objective of the hub was to address the serious shortage of health workers in Northern Nigeria, but due to limited resources, the centre would focus on six states of Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and Yobe.

She said the main concern of the centre was increasing the number of female health workers, particularly in the rural areas where women are discouraged from going to hospitals due to the issue of involvement of male health workers in handling them, particularly in matters that are exclusive to women folk.

She said states in Northern Nigeria hardly go beyond 10 per cent of the WHO target with regard to population to health workers ratio, hence the need to come up with an initiative to address the problem.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Yahuza Bello, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Idris Adamu Tanko sought development partners to explore other areas of intervention through the institution.

