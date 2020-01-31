Nigeria: Suspected Herder Allegedly Kills 'Mediator', Injures Policeman

31 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Edo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a herder who allegedly killed a man identified as Paul, in Ofutebe community of Edo State.

A statement by command's spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the unnamed herder reportedly had misunderstanding with an unidentified man and in the cause of trying to settle them, "one Mr. Paul came as a mediator and spoke in Hausa language to the herder having the confidence that he understands Hausa language. Suddenly, the herder shot and killed him (Paul) with AK 47 riffle".

He said the matter was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ekiadolor Division who detailed police operatives led by ASP Okodomi with eleven men from the Vigilante group and the village hunters to the community for the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the gun.

He explained that while the team of policemen were on board in a boat to cross over Ofe River heading to Ofutebe community near Owan in Ovia North East council, some suspected herdsmen with AK 47 rifles ambushed and fired sporadically at them.

The spokesman said ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant were shot in their hands in the process, while Inspector Ogundele Sunday was not seen immediately after the attack. He said the command upon receiving the report mobilized a back-up team who rescued ASP Monday Ogeide and the complainant one Joshua Igbashiro, while Inspector Ogundele Sunday was rescued alive on the 28th January 2020 inside a boat at Ofe river by a search party.

He however urged bereaved family members of the said Paul (now deceased), to remain calm as the killer would be apprehended soon.

