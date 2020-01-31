Tunisia: Siliana - Kesra City Council Dissolved

Tunis/Tunisia — Governor of Siliana Abdelrazzak Dkhil has dissolved the Kesra municipal council, according to an announcement addressed to the mayor of Kesra Chaabane Hamzaoui, a copy of which was obtained by TAP.

The governor told TAP that the municipal council has been dissolved in accordance with Article 205 of the Local Government Code and the expiry of the legal deadlines for the petition addressed to him on January 15, 2020, which included the collective resignation of ten members of the municipal council.

He specified that municipal services will continue in accordance with the provisions of article 209 of the code.

For his part, deputy mayor of Kesra, Chaouki Sehiri, said that the resignation submitted by 10 members of the Kesra municipal council is the third since the start of the municipal council's work, "given the impossibility of working with the mayor who monopolises decision-making".

Sehiri said that the Kesra Municipal Council is composed of 18 members.