Namibia: Govt Acts On Coastal, Central Region Water Woes

A feasibility study project foresees the supply of desalinated water from the Atlantic Ocean to meet the deficits at the central coastal areas and the central area of Namibia.

The government has secured funding to do a feasibility study on the possibility of drawing and purifying seawater to supply the coastal and central regions that are water insecure.

Agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb said this during a briefing of stakeholders on the progress of the feasibility study to construct a desalination plant at the coast yesterday.

!Naruseb said "the feasibility study project foresees the supply of desalinated water from the Atlantic Ocean to meet the deficits at the central coastal areas (CCA) and the central area of Namibia (CAN) that includes Windhoek".

The government secured funds for the feasibility study from KFW, a German development bank.

!Naruseb said the signing of the financing agreement between KFW and the Namibian government, as well as the appointment of ILF Consulting Engineers and Lund Consulting Engineers as local subconsultants, took place between 2017 and 2018.

The minister said with the challenge of growing water demand, new long-term sources become imperative to sustainably supply water for Windhoek, even though they are far and may be very expensive.

Currently, the city is in a dire situation, as it faces water scarcity, and is relying on boreholes, aquifers and reclamation plants to supplement their supplies from NamWater.

"Despite all those initiatives, the central areas and Windhoek, in particular, are not yet water secure," the minister highlighted.

According to the Drought Monitor Index, Windhoek is in the second last category of severe drought and requires enforced and increased mandatory saving of water by more than 15%.

This means Windhoek residents should consume below 465 000 cubic metres weekly, beyond which they would be tapping into tomorrow's water because the dams, boreholes and aquifers are drying up faster than expected.

The minister said despite several desalination initiatives that have been raised before, to augment the water supply to the central region, there has been a lack of readily available off-takers (investors) for the desalinated water, which is usually above the ordinary tariff.

Benchmarking was done using the privately owned Orano Desalination Plant, a subsidiary of the French company (Areva), which was built with the sole purpose to supply Trekoppje uranium mine.

Orano agreed to produce and sell its desalinated water to NamWater that was finding it hard to cope with the growing water demand, especially with the establishment of Husab Uranium Mine.

After evaluating its options, the government decided to ditch its plan to pump water to the central area from the Okavango River and opted to carry out the feasibility of desalinating sea water for the central region.

He also indicated that the feasibility study is at an advanced stage, and the concept note of the study has been completed for the stakeholders.

Statistics indicate that by 2050, water demand for the coastal areas will be around 36 million cubic metres, while Windhoek and en route users will be in the order of 32 million cubic metres per annum, over the same period.

However, due to the power consumption projected during the desalinating process, the feasibility study is expected to present affordable solutions that will use solar energy.

The feasibility study would also assess the Orano plant in case there could be options to acquire and integrate the plant, in whole or part, to the proposed solution.

The minister indicated that the financing of the combined project for supplying water to both the coastal areas and Windhoek is likely to cost approximately N$10 billion, hence its bankability must be given due diligence.

Despite its aim of economically developing Namibia and enhancing institutions like NamWater to make potable water affordable to the government, the proposal does not include water for production in the agricultural sector.

This is despite the fact that the country's agricultural production depends on rain for production and there have been increasing calls to de-risk the country from rain-fed dependence.

"Please take note that the terms of reference to ILF at large did not include a request for investigating irrigation water, considering the cost of desalinated water," !Naruseb stated.

If found feasible, desalinated water through bilateral agreements could also be transported to Gaborone, Botswana. Gaborone has a possible demand for an additional 20 million cubic metres per annum, which the envisaged desalination plant can supply.