Cameroon: Developmental Projects - PM Inaugurates Ebolowa's Magnificent Hotel

Joseph Dion Ngute officially inaugurated the edifice of international standards on January 30, 2020 on behalf of the President of the Republic.

The Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, on January 30, 2020, on behalf of the President of the Republic officially inaugurated the Bengo International Hotel in Eboolowa, South Region. Constructed on a 2,400 meters square surface area, the edifice worth FCFA 15 billion is the realisation of a promise made by President Biya to the region on January 17, 2011 during the Agro-pastoral show where he promised a classy hotel of international standards to the population. Inaugurating the hotel, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute described the realisation of the project as one of the best achievements in the South Region, noting it will create 100 direct jobs and 300 indirect employments. "On the instructions of the President of the Republic, resources were allocated for the construction of the hotel and will contribute in generating income for the economy. The Ministry of Tourism and Leisure has classified the hotel as a three star one," he stated. The Prime Minister appreciated Sino-Cameroon relations given the hotel was constructed by a Chinese firm and urged the elite of the region to contribute in ensuring the proper management of the hotel for national gains given its strategic geographical position. Giving additional information about the hotel, Joseph Dion Ngute said the six storey building has 94 rooms, two panoramic restaurants of 300 capacity each, five suites, two presidential suits, two conference rooms, a water purification station, and a secured parking lot. On his part, the Government Delegate to the Ebolowa City Council, Guy Roger Zo'o Olouman, said the hotel is located by the River Bengo, where the structure derived its name. "We thank the authorities for this achievement to boost the local economy. It is the fruit of a wonderful cooperation between Cameroon and China. The hotel has been constructed by a Chinese firm called Top International Engineering Corporation. Our joy is immense and we say thank you," he said, adding the city has never seen such a building. Land for the construction of the hotel, he stated, was made available by the Eglise Presbyterian Camerounais (EPC) and he thanked them. The Government Delegate extended the gratitude of the population to the President through the Prime Minister, promising to work in collaboration with all for the sustainable management of Hotel Bengo, a jewel which they cherish. The construction of the high standing structure started in 2013 and falls within the framework of government's development programme for emergence. Hotel Bengo has relaxation facilities with inbuilt and external security guaranteed.