Namibia: Coronavirus - China Suspends Travel

China has temporarily restricted the movement of its nationals in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, whilst Namibia has upped its surveillance measures.

CHINA has stopped all its travel agencies from deploying tour groups as of 27 January, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has already infected 7 753 people.

This was revealed by Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming during a media briefing in Windhoek yesterday.

"Our first effort is to try our utmost best to contain the spread of this terrible virus," Yiming said.

Currently, there are 25 Chinese group tours in Namibia who entered the country before the 27 January travel ban.

Yiming said this group of approximately 300 Chinese nationals will be leaving the country before 5 February, and the group will be closely monitored.

"We highly realise our responsibility as one of the leader powers in the world, that we have to take every possible means to stop the spread of the virus to other countries," he said.

Zhang said on both the domestic and international fronts, China is trying to minimise movements in order to prevent further infection.

While 7 753 people have been infected in China, with a further 12 167 suspected cases reported, there have been no reported cases of Namibians in China being infected with the virus. Currently, 500 Namibians are studying in China, with 35 of them in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak.

He said that everyone in China has been advised not to travel, and cautioned against being in public places such as theatres, cinemas and parks.

Universities have also been put on high alert, with students being advised against leaving their campuses.

The ambassador said Namibian students in China who happened to be in Namibia during the outbreak have been advised to stay put. The country has also decided to keep schools and universities closed until 17 February.

"We told them that they need not rush back to China," he stated.

Furthermore, the ambassador urged all nations to support China in its efforts to contain the further spread of the virus.

"China will never tolerate any deliberate spreading [of the virus]," he said.

While China is working closely with the World Health Organisation on a global level, its embassy in Namibia is working with the health ministry to ensure that effective measures are taken to protect Namibia from infection.

NAMIBIA'S PREPAREDNESS

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday toured the Hosea Kutako International Airport with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to view the country's surveillance measures for the coronavirus.

Disease control officials at the airport confirmed that passengers are scanned upon arrival and any passengers displaying flu-like symptoms, such as high fever and coughing, are then escorted to a holding area for further screening.

This area is located in a container set up within the airport area, on the tarmac.

After asking passengers a set of questions detailed in the 'Passenger triage at points of entry' form, any passengers who need to be put into isolation are then transported to an isolation facility located next to the airport's police holding cells.

"As you can see, we already have detection mechanisms in place. Once we receive keys from the contractors, we will clean and furnish the facility. We also have an isolation ward at the (Windhoek) Central Hospital," he stated.

The minister also elaborated that his ministry, in conjunction with the defence ministry, has prepared a 'Plan B' in the instance that the space is not adequate.

"The military base at Okahandja has a field hospital which is moveable and we [health and defence ministries] have discussed the possibility of moving that facility here if the need for more capacity arises," he said.