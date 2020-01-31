Namibia: Army Gives Ondonga King Royal Treatment

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) has deployed soldiers from its Grootfontein military base to guard the head of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo.

The development has shocked many in military circles with insiders saying it was a first, since independence, that the military gets directly involved in traditional authority matters.

The Namibian has learnt that two warrant officers from the Air Force wing at Grootfontein military base have been seconded as part of Nangolo's security detail.

Warrant officer class one Aggai Kashimbonde and warrant officer class two Phillemon Kalumbu, have been guarding Nangolo since March last year. Their attachment followed the death of the late King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.

Military sources said the two have been "deployed on a special assignment that does not entail military work outside the base". It is also understood that the two have been away from their duty station since March 2019.

The two officers disputed these claims despite failing to give concrete answers as to their current duty stations. "There is nothing like that, I am on active duty," said Kalumbu, who also offered to provide details, provided he meets The Namibian in person. He said he was, however, at Otjiwarongo and would only be able to meet next week.

Kashimbonde only said: "You are misinformed. Call my commanders, they will know".

It also turns out that Nangolo, who holds the rank of squadron leader, is still on the NDF payroll despite him not being at his duty station since March last year.

This was confirmed yesterday by the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, lieutenant colonel Petrus Shilumbu, who also denied that Kashimbonde and Kalumbu have been assigned as Nangolo's guards.

Shilumbu said the army relied on Section 72(1)(g), read with Regulation 78 of the General Regulations relating to the NDF, to keep Nangolo on the army's payroll. Section 72 gives the CDF and the minister discretionary powers to grant special leave.

Shilumbu said Nangolo is still employed by the army, but is currently not at his duty station, because he was given special leave.

"Further, the reason he is retained while at home was because he has been granted special leave of three months while he was settling in the position and he is due to return as soon as the special leave comes to an end," he explained.

"As a traditional leader, he is still attending to official duties in his capacity as king of Ondonga and in accordance with the Traditional Authorities Act, he is still deemed to be attending his official duties," Shilumubu said.

Spokesperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Kashona Malulu also pleaded ignorance.

"I do not know about bodyguards being assigned to the king from NDF. They (Kashimbonde and Kalumbu) are not bodyguards, they are just working with him (Nangolo). Traditional leaders are not political leaders," he said on Tuesday when approached for comment.

In April last year, defence minister Penda yaNdakolo, attempted to defuse reports that the military provided bodyguards to Nangolo. He was quoted as saying three military officers were granted permission to escort and accompany Nangolo while he mourned his late uncle Elifas.

At the time, YaNdakolo used tradition and customs to explain that the said military officers were merely escorting their bereaved colleague.

UNDUE BENEFITS

It is not known what provisions or which laws the military was relaying on to accord Nangolo protection. But senior NDF officers told The Namibian that acting chief of defence force (CDF), air vice marshal Martin Pinehas, personally gave the directive.

Pinehas yesterday told the Namibian that NDF has not accorded any guards to King Nangolo.

"Those guys are on leave and they are free to do what they want to do during their free time," said Pinehas when asked why Kashimbonde and Kalumbu have been away from work for more than a year.

Senior army officers accused the acting CDF of favouring Nangolo. This is because as a lieutenant colonel, Nangolo does not qualify to get military protection. In fact, only retired CDFs qualify to have a driver assigned to them by the military.

For officers on active duty, the army commander, heads of the navy, air force and the CDF have drivers and on important occasions an additional bodyguard for ceremonial purposes.

Questions are also being asked whether Nangolo has resigned from his position in the army, or whether he continues to be on the ministry's payroll. This could not be independently verified.

Interestingly, the link between Pinehas and Nangolo is not only confined to the military or the air force. The Namibian has learnt that Pinehas is an active member and participant in the Ondonga Traditional Authority affairs. He is the headman of the Oshikashika village near Ondangwa.

This means Pinehas is not only Nangolo's subject under customary law but also occupies a position of responsibility under Nangolo's traditional regime.

This has led to some of Pinehas' colleagues accusing him of a conflict of interest and that his traditional affairs responsibilities might have played a role in his decision to accord Nangolo military protection.

He also refuted claims of conflict of interest leveled against him.

"Me being a headman has nothing to do with my official duty at NDF. Also,there is nothing illegal granting him[Nangolo] special leave because it is in line with the law," said the acting CDF.

No other chief or head of a traditional authority in the country gets military protection. The country has over 45 recognised traditional authorities, which cost government more than N$15 million yearly in allowances.

In 2017, the government spent N$1,2 million on 51 recognised chiefs, N$6,7 million on 306 senior traditional authority councillors, and N$600 000 on fuel for each traditional authority.

In fact, not even the president is guarded by the military. President Hifikepunye Pohamba opted for a police guard and sent the army presidential guard back to the barracks when he ascended to the Presidency in 2005.

His successor, Hage Geingob, continued with the arrangement. It is unusual for presidents globally to be guarded by the police, as it is usually the army that is responsible for guarding the head of state.