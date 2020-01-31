South Africa: Has Davos Man Changed?

opinion

The World Economic Forum's flagship meeting of the world's business and political elites in Davos, Switzerland had its 50th anniversary in 2020. Much has changed since my first Davos in 1995.

Back in 1995 there was euphoria over globalisation, hope for ex-communist countries' transition to the market, and confidence that new technologies would open up new vistas from which all would benefit. Businesses, working with government, would lead the way.

Today, with the world facing climate, environmental and inequality crises, the mood is very different. Facebook, willing to provide a platform for mis/disinformation and political manipulation, regardless of the consequences for democracy, has shown the dangers of a privately controlled monopolistic surveillance economy. Corporate leaders, and not just in the financial sector, have displayed remarkable moral turpitude.

Moreover, multilateralism is under attack. Its strongest defender historically, the United States, now has an administration committed to "America First" and to undermining global co-operation, even as the need for co-operation in a host of areas - including peace, health and the environment - becomes increasingly apparent.

The 2020 meeting highlighted disenchantment with the increasingly dominant American model of shareholder-first, profit-maximising firms. More than 50 years ago, WEF founder and head Klaus Schwab...