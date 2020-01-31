Namibia: EU to Cement Relations With Namibia

31 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE European Union (EU) aims to strengthen cooperation with Namibia, and Africa at large, and look at new 'deals' with the continent in the future.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, the EU ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, said the idea is to cooperate with Namibia, and Africa at large, on economic growth, job creation, green deals and development data, among others.

This comes after the EU Council Africa Working Party (COAFR)'s visit to southern-Africa (Angola and Namibia specifically), to understand the trade partners and solidify the relationship with the continent.

"The relations the EU has with Africa are very important. COAFR undertakes field visits to get first-hand information for this work and for the implementation of the EU-Africa alliance for growth, jobs and investments and for the green deals. In Namibia, COAFR wants to learn more about the economy and the effects of climate change and how best to cooperate with Namibia with a focus on inclusive growth and on the green deals. We are also looking at promoting peace and security," Antila noted.

She said COAFR seeks to conduct external relations between the EU and Africa, a strategic move ahead of the EU-Africa Summit slated for this year. Speaking at the same event, COAFR chair Marie Lapierre said their visit to southern Africa was meant for them to understand their partners in order to build strong relations.

"We also want to see how diverse Namibia is while looking to partner in agriculture, conservation, climate change and gender-based violence," she said.

The 23-member COAFR delegation includes representatives of 19 EU member states. The other members are from the EU council, EU commission and European External Affairs Service. COAFR is responsible for the management of EU external policy towards sub-Saharan Africa, the African Union and other sub-regional organisations.

EU-Africa relations are long-standing and focused on preparing the comprehensive EU Africa strategy and the preparations of the next EU-AU summit.

The delegation yesterday had site visits prepared by the City of Windhoek, in informal settlements, early childhood centres and water and wastewater plants, among others. The group also set up meetings with the private sector and civil society organisations. - [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.