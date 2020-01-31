Namibia: EU to Cement Relations With Namibia

THE European Union (EU) aims to strengthen cooperation with Namibia, and Africa at large, and look at new 'deals' with the continent in the future.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, the EU ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, said the idea is to cooperate with Namibia, and Africa at large, on economic growth, job creation, green deals and development data, among others.

This comes after the EU Council Africa Working Party (COAFR)'s visit to southern-Africa (Angola and Namibia specifically), to understand the trade partners and solidify the relationship with the continent.

"The relations the EU has with Africa are very important. COAFR undertakes field visits to get first-hand information for this work and for the implementation of the EU-Africa alliance for growth, jobs and investments and for the green deals. In Namibia, COAFR wants to learn more about the economy and the effects of climate change and how best to cooperate with Namibia with a focus on inclusive growth and on the green deals. We are also looking at promoting peace and security," Antila noted.

She said COAFR seeks to conduct external relations between the EU and Africa, a strategic move ahead of the EU-Africa Summit slated for this year. Speaking at the same event, COAFR chair Marie Lapierre said their visit to southern Africa was meant for them to understand their partners in order to build strong relations.

"We also want to see how diverse Namibia is while looking to partner in agriculture, conservation, climate change and gender-based violence," she said.

The 23-member COAFR delegation includes representatives of 19 EU member states. The other members are from the EU council, EU commission and European External Affairs Service. COAFR is responsible for the management of EU external policy towards sub-Saharan Africa, the African Union and other sub-regional organisations.

EU-Africa relations are long-standing and focused on preparing the comprehensive EU Africa strategy and the preparations of the next EU-AU summit.

The delegation yesterday had site visits prepared by the City of Windhoek, in informal settlements, early childhood centres and water and wastewater plants, among others. The group also set up meetings with the private sector and civil society organisations. - [email protected]