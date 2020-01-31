Zimbabwe: FBC Introduces Futuristic Features On Banking App

31 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

FBC Bank Limited has upgraded its mobile banking platform with futuristic features that gives better security control and convenience to its clients.

In keeping pace with cutting-edge technologies rapidly changing the scope of today's banking, the upgrade to the FBC banking App comes with a bio-metric authentication system that gives clients better control of security as they can now log in using their fingerprints on supported devices.

This guards them against unauthorized access into their accounts from the menacing cyber-criminals cloning cards.

In addition to that, the App now allows clients to purchase a secure and affordable instant third party insurance service for their vehicles.

It also offers clients the ability to manage beneficiaries by giving them the freedom to add, modify or delete beneficiaries for bill payments, airtime purchases as well as internal and external bank transfers.

In this highly volatile economy with local currency fluctuations, the bank has also added a Foreign Exchange Calculator, making it easier for customers to evaluate the value of their money in other stable currencies.

A user friendly design for the USSD(*220#) platform dubbed "Yako"and Mobile Application completes this exciting upgrade.

"Yako is a brand new USSD based digital insurance on-boarding product which allows anyone to purchase Third Party Motor Insurance instantly using a mobile device (phone, tablet etc). As part of FBC Group's digital transformation and innovation drive, this is a breakthrough product in our market which brings convenience, security and comfort to the motoring public, allowing them to purchase Third Party Motor Insurance instantly using the mobile wallets of all the Mobile Network Operator Channels (i.e Telecash, OneMoney and Ecocash) as well as the ZIPIT platform." Acting Head-FBC Group Marketing, Roy Nyakunuwa said earlier this week.

FBC Financial HoldingsFBC Holdings Limited

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.