South Africa: Munster Snap Up World Cup Winning Bok Duo

Cape Town — Springbok World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have both signed for Johann van Graan's Munster side for the next two seasons.

The club made the announcement on Friday, along with the signature of Saracens utility back Matt Gallagher as their new arrivals for the upcoming season.

"The trio have signed two-year contracts that will see them remain with Munster Rugby until at least June 2022," a team statement said on Friday.

Both Boks are currently playing in Japan while Gallagher is with Saracens.

De Allende was in top form in the World Cup campaign, starting in six of the Boks' seven games in Japan, scoring tries in the quarter-final against Japan and in the semi-final against Wales.

De Allende has 47 appearances for the Boks, and is currently playing for the Panasonic Wild Knights. He was voted SA Super Rugby Player of the year in 2015.

Snyman has been in exceptional form in Japan and was man of the match in the World Cup game against Canada.

Snyman has 23 test caps and is currently playing for Honda Heat.

Playing fullback, or on the wing, Gallagher has made 45 appearances for Saracens, scoring 9 tries. A former Saracens Academy Player of the Year, the 23-year-old was part of the England U20s World Championship winning side in 2016.

Hailing from London, Matt is Irish qualified as his paternal grandfather and grandmother are from Derry and Limerick respectively. In December he lined out against the province in the round three Champions Cup encounter at Thomond Park.

Van Graan was pleased at securing the trio's signatures.

"From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players. In terms of Damian and RG, it's testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer," he said.

"On a personal level I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men. They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

"Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree."

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24