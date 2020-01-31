South Africa: Mahumapelo, Zwane in Court Gallery to Support Bongani Bongo in Corruption Case

31 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

ANC MP Bongani Bongo received support from high-profile ANC politicians on Friday when the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard that the corruption case against him would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The matter was postponed to February 21 for it to be officially transferred and Bongo's bail was extended.

Among his supporters were ANC politicians and parliamentary portfolio committee chairpersons Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter dated back to 2017 after advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara was appointed evidence leader of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises' inquiry into the governance, procurement and financial sustainability of Eskom.

Bongo was the Minister of State Security at the time.

He is accused of trying to disrupt the inquiry by allegedly offering the evidence leader a bribe in return for taking sick leave on the day the inquiry commenced.

But the advocate alerted his seniors in Parliament, leading to a Hawks investigation.

The inquiry was set up following concerns about the power company's sustainability and allegations in the #GuptaLeaks emails.

The committee noted in its report that it had worked under "hostile" conditions with people who tried to subvert or smear its work.

This included car tampering, threats to personal security, delays, people not appearing as expected and even approaching the child of a committee member.

"Attempts were allegedly also made by the erstwhile State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to offer a bribe to advocate Vanara with a blank cheque to try to derail the work of this committee," it alleged.

