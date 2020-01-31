South Africa: Book Extract - Lions or Sheep - Changing the Narrative of Hospital Circumcision Shame

analysis

Traditional circumcisions are a controversial and often taboo subject in South Africa. The author of a just-published novel on the issue, 'The Eyes of the Naked', argues the case for regulation, and for hospital circumcisions.

With the academic year in full swing, it's worth remembering that many who were circumcised traditionally over the summer are now firmly back in schools, or institutions of higher learning. (That's if they're not NEETs - Not in Employment Education or Training.)

Others, though, are devastated. They may be eligible to attend, but missing classes, in anguish over what's happened to their bodies. Some may even be suicidal.

Those who find the will to carry on will see urologists, in order to right the wrongs of iingcibi and/or amakhankatha. Sadly, not all will succeed. Even though the penis transplant was pioneered by South African doctors (in 2014), botched circumcisions cannot be corrected in their entirety - certainly not their psychological dimension.

These maimed young boys may be faceless to most South Africans, but I've seen inside the eyes of one. Their dismal sense of loss remains with me to this day. Along with my own angst around traditional Xhosa manhood, I came to write about...