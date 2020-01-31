South Africa: SA Notes Us Proposed Middle-East Peace Plan

31 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The government of South Africa has noted the announcement of a peace plan by the United States aimed at resolving the longstanding Israeli - Palestinian conflict.

"South Africa believes that it is only initiatives developed with the full participation of the people of Palestine that can achieve lasting peace and remains consistent in its view that genuine inclusive, open dialogue can resolve the current impasse," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Thursday.

In addition, South Africa is of the view that processes begin through genuinely committed dialogue aimed at determining lasting solutions.

"South Africa continues to support international efforts aimed at the establishment of a viable Palestinian state, existing side by side in peace with Israel within internationally recognized borders, based on those existing on 4 June 1967, prior to the outbreak of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with all relevant UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters," the department said.

South Africa maintains its principled position that any peace plan should not allow Palestinian statehood to devolve into an entity devoid of sovereignty, territorial contiguity and economic viability.

"Doing so would severely compound the failure of previous peace-making efforts, accelerate the demise of the two-state option and fatally damage the cause of durable peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

