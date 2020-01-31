South Africa: Dogmatic Ideologues Have South Africa By the Collar

31 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mmusi Maimane

Let's dump the old and build a new tomorrow borne of ideas that fix our country, rather than being stuck. Our economy needs reforms and modernisation.

The attempt to capture the Davos audience by Tito Mboweni and the South African delegation had a tepid response from the international community. Even the best charm offensive needs to be backed up with credible options.

We have all seen the now-viral commentary on the South African condition by Richard Quest of the global hit show Quest Means Business. It was what everyone thought would be a soft and friendly interview done by Bruce Whitfield. If you have not seen this interview, it's all over the internet, I would strongly recommend watching it:

In the video, Quest effectively blasts the myths about the "new dawn" South Africa. He points to the extensive looting that has taken place and continues to take place. Quest concludes by saying that it's no use for South Africa to travel to Davos and ask for business to invest, while clearly it does not have the policies and conviction to suit investment. Quest does not buy the narrative that things are being fixed; the same actors who broke the country...

