Uganda: Former MP Brenda Nabukenya Announces Bid for Mao's Seat

31 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Prossy Kisakye

Former Luweero Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Brenda Nabukenya has declared her intention to challenge Mr Norbert Mao for the Democratic Party (DP) presidency.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Friday, Ms Nabukenya said Uganda was suffering from multiple institutional failure that needs to be addressed but DP under Mr Mao hasn't offered good leadership to liberate it from state capture.

She said the members of the party are deeply concerned about the direction in which the party is currently moving but no one is willing to provide answers.

"The party now lacks the respect for our basic principles like truth, justice and equality among others. We need to act more to make our party worthy of principals upon which it was formed," Ms Nabukenya said.

She also accused the incumbent president of DP for collaborating with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government with intentions of keeping it (NRM) in power.

"Mao's inward focus of leadership is to maintain the status quo yet there's country wide outcry for power transition, "Ms Nabukenya said.

She added "We must resist the wrong tendencies of massaging this dictatorial government and it's at this moment that I declare to run for the president of Democratic Party to restore a credible leadership, have accountable leadership and to revamp the DP brand."

The former legislator also revealed that she is standing for presidency in order to refocus the party to the bigger struggle of liberating the country with the other progressive forces of change.

"If am elected the president of Democratic Party, I'm to build a strong coalition with People Power led by Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) to unseat the incumbent president Mr Museveni in the forthcoming general elections."

However, Mr Mao who also revealed his intention to prolong his leadership as the party president earlier said Ms Nabukenya had a right to contest for any post of her choice.

However, he declined to answer any questions about her allegations describing them as "rubbish."

"In DP, we don't have any sole candidature so it's within her right to contest. The accusations, I wait for her evidence then I can respond to her evidence because I cannot respond to blanket accusations. I can only say she is talking rubbish," Mr Mao said before advising the former MP to base her ambitions on a "more substantive ground."

Last week, DP released its road map in preparation for 2021 polls setting March 28-31, 2020 as the dates for their delegates' conference where they will elect the new party president.

Read the original article on Monitor.

