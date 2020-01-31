Uganda: Government Abolishes End of Term Exams in Schools

31 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The government has scrapped termly examinations in the revised lower secondary curriculum to be rolled out when first term opens on Monday.

The Ministry of Education, through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), has instead introduced projects which students will be doing at the end of every topic with teachers required to record their achievements daily and support them where they have failed until some level of proficiency is attained before another topic is introduced.

Mr James Aisle Droti, the NCDC specialist, yesterday said teachers can, however, administer end of year examinations for purposes of giving feedback to parents on how their children performed.

But the feedback will be in form of what Mr Droti termed as "identifiers" that have been grouped between one to three.

For instance, children who appear in identifier one, will mean they have acquired basic information and need support while those in groups two and three achieved to a greater extent.

"Those beginning of term, midterm and end of term tests are not necessary because a teacher will be doing classroom-based assessment. We expect a teacher to observe students during an activity and engage them in a conversation through questioning. We expect learners to come up with an exercise, project or assignment and a teacher will evaluate how a child has progressed," Mr Droti said.

Changes

The name for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) has also been changed to Uganda Certificate for Lower Secondary Education.

School instructional time is from 8am to 2.55pm but the school day will run up to 4.30pm each working day. Each lesson is 40 minutes which will add up to 40 periods per week.

Mr Alex Kakooza, the ministry's permanent secretary, said they are training teachers who will begin with the pioneer Senior One students when they report on February 17.

In an earlier interview, Mr Filbert Baguma, the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) general secretary, asked government to postpone the rollout, saying they were not prepared.

"The only advice would be to stay the implementation until they are ready. They have come to us saying they don't have money. To date, I have not seen any textbook designed for the new curriculum. It is late for this year. Postpone the implementation until you have the funds," Mr Baguma said.

Government this week extended the reporting date for students in some schools where teacher training is being conducted from February 3 to February 10 to allow them conclude the training on the new curriculum.

Ms Loi Kulaba, a retired seed school head teacher, has advised government to be realistic before rolling out the curriculum. She cited lack of facilities and human resource (teachers) in many schools and said if it is not addressed, the new curriculum will not deliver the desired results.

But Mr Droti defended the rollout saying the new curriculum will use the environment as the laboratory for the students.

New curriculum

Other components. In the new curriculum, subjects have been reduced from 43 to 21. Schools will be expected to offer 11 compulsory subjects at Senior One and Two in addition to one elective. At Senior three and Four, students will take seven compulsory subjects plus two electives.

pahimbisibwe@ug.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.