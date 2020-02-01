Nigeria: Edo PDP Congress - Chieftain Seeks Election of Credible Executive

1 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — A frontline governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Part (PDP), Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has urged members of the party in Edo State to vote for a credible executive at the party congresses scheduled to begin this Saturday.

The Edo PDP congresses is scheduled to begin on February 1st where the party's ward executives would be elected.

Imasuangbon said the bastion of any political party is reflected in the type of leadership elected at the grassroots level.

Speaking to reporters in Benin Cify, Imasuangbon reminded the Edo PDP members that the expected victory at the governorship polls would be easy if they elect leaders that are sincere and believe in party loyalty.

He said the current disarray in the ruling All Progressives Congress has created the opportunity for the PDP to take back power in Edo if the right persons were elected.

According to him, "Edo PDP members have no choice than to do away from the past where few persons will pick the party's leadership in the bedroom. They have to be steadfast.

"If we get it right this Saturday then the victory of the party during the governorship election is assured."

Also, a PDP support group, the PDP Youths for Justice, Alhaji Musa Kadiri, praised National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, for promising free and fair congresses in Edo.

Alhaji Kadiri also cautioned the outgoing State Executive led by Chief Dan Orbih not to support weak leaders to take over affairs of Edo PDP.

Kadiri stated that the PDP would win the Edo governorship election if the party elected the right persons and picked a strong candidate that is loved by Edo people.

