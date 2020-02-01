Tanzania: TSN Board Member Abbasi Shines

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's relentless quest for efficiency has prompted yet another reshuffle as he appointed several new officials, including five new Permanent Secretaries and one Deputy Permanent Secretary.

The President has also appointed new Commissioners for the Prisons Department and Commissioner General of Fire at Fire and Rescue Force as well as three Regional Administrative Secretaries (RAS).

Director of the Tanzania Information Services Department, MAELEZO and Government Chief Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbasi, is among new appointees.

He becomes Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports. He takes over from Ms Susan Mlawi who has retired.

Announcing the appointments at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi said that President Magufuli also appointed Mr Christopher Kadio to become the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prior to the new appointment, Mr Kadio was Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS). He takes over from Major General Jacob Kingu, who has been appointed Ambassador.

Apart from Dr Abbasi and Mr Kadio, President Magufuli has also appointed Ms Mary Gasper Makondo the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

Prior to her appointment Ms Makondo was the Land Commissioner in the ministry.

Also appointed is Professor Riziki Silas Shemdoe, who becomes the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

He previously served as the Ruvuma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS). He takes over from Professor Joseph Buchweishaija who has retired.

Engineer Zena Ahmed Said becomes the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. Said was previously Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS). She takes over from Dr Hamis Mwinyimvua who has retired.

President Magufuli also appointed Engineer Leonard Masanga Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. He was previously the Commissioner of Power and Renewable Energy in the ministry.

Following the dismissal of former Commissioner General of Fire at Fire and Rescue Force Thobias Andengenye, President Magufuli has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Prisons John William Masunga the new Commissioner, while Brigadier General Seleiman Mungiya Mzee is the new Commissioner General of Prison Services.

He is from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), who replaces Phaustine Kasike who was appointed ambassador.

The President has also appointed Judica Haikase Omari new Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), while Mr Stephen M Mashauri is the new Ruvuma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

Mr Emmanuel Mpawe Tutuba becomes the new Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), while Mr Nathaniel Mathew Nhonge has been appointed new Lands Commissioner in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

The President has furthermore appointed registrars of the court, whereby Mr Wilbert M. Chuma becomes the Chief Court Registrar.

Kelvin Mhina becomes Registrar of the Court of Appeal, while Ms Shamira Sarwart is the new Registrar of the High Court.

Also, President Magufuli has appointed Commissioners of the Judicial Service Commission of Tanzania, who are Judge Gerald Ndika, Advocate Julius Kalolo and Advocate Genoveva Kato.

The Chief Secretary indicated that a date for swearing in all the appointees will be announced later.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli has appointed three board chairpersons of three institutions who will head two government institutions and one privatepublic institution.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam, the President has appointed Deputy Attorney General Gabriel Malata the chairman and government representative of Airtel Tanzania Limited.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Associate Prof Martha Qorro has been appointed to chair the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP) and Prof Joseph Buchweshaija has been appointed to lead Nelson Mandela Institute of Science and Technology Council (NM-AIST).