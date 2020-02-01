Ugandan Medics Deploy AI to Stop Women Dying After Childbirth

31 January 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Nita Bhalla

Nairobi — The gadget transmits patients' data such as respiratory rate, pulse, and blood pressure to a desktop or mobile platform - algorithms detect at-risk cases and alert doctors

Ugandan doctors are giving new mothers artificial intelligence-enabled devices to remotely monitor their health in a first-of-its-kind study aiming to curb thousands of preventable maternal deaths across Africa, medics and developers said.

Doctors at Mbarara Hospital in western Uganda will give devices to more than 1,000 women who have undergone caesarean section births to wear on their upper arms at all times.

The phone-sized gadget transmits patients' data such as respiratory rate, oxygen levels, pulse, temperature and blood pressure to a desktop or mobile platform. Algorithms detect at-risk cases and alert doctors.

Joseph Ngonzi from Mbarara University of Science and Technology, which is conducting the study, said it would help "improve monitoring in a resource-constrained environment".

The World Health Organization says almost 300,000 women worldwide die annually from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth - that's more than 800 women every day.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than two-thirds of those deaths, due to poorly-equipped medical facilities and limited healthcare workers.

U.N. figures show more women and newborns survive now than ever before but nations committed to ending maternal deaths face funding shortfalls, according to women's rights groups.

New York-based software firm Current Health, which developed the technology, said the technology had the potential to improve postpartum healthcare for women across Africa.

CEO Chris McCann said the devices - which require wireless internet and electricity - may not yet be practical for some African countries where connectivity and power is unreliable.

McCann said internet and electricity coverage was rapidly expanding across the continent.

Addressing concerns over patients' data privacy, he said participants provide written, informed consent - and their data is encrypted. Uganda enacted data protection and privacy legislation in 2019.

"We only use that data for the purposes of delivering our service and making it better for patients," he said. "I believe patients should clearly know exactly what is happening with their data, and we make this very transparent to them."

(Reporting by Nita Bhalla @nitabhalla, Editing by Tom Finn. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Women
East Africa
Uganda
Health
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.