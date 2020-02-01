Nigeria: World Cancer Day - 24 Concerned Organization Set to Jointly Mark With Free Screening

1 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The war against cancer, especially breast and cervical, has been championed by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu through the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and Coalition Against Cancer in Nigeria, CACIN, since the inception of the Akeredolu administration in the state.

This battle is gaining momentum as 24 concerned civil societies are set to jointly mark the 2020 World Cancer Day in Ondo and the Oyo States.

11 organisations are collaborating with Arabirin to organise two days of activities to mark the day, starting from February 4th with a walk against cancer and free cervical screening. This would be followed by a town hall meeting at the Federal Medical center, Owo on February 11th, with the theme " I am and I will".

Meanwhile, in Oyo State, 13 organizations have concluded plans to mark the day with a school outreach on Friday, 31st of January, while on Sunday, 2nd of February, there will be two outreaches, one at a church and the other at NASFAT.

Tuesday, February 4th will be the Grand Finale at NULGE Hall Onireke, to be followed by free breast and cervical cancer screening for over 400 women.

