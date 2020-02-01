Nigeria: NSE Intensifies Investor Education With Derivatives and ETFs Workshops

1 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is to increase engagement with stakeholders, especially as it relates to the relatively newer segments of the market such as derivatives trading and securities lending.

The Nigerian capital market has evolved significantly over the years catering to different segments of the market. Through a mix of equities, exchange traded funds(ETFs), mutual funds and fixed income securities, the capital market has supported the growth of the Nigerian economy through capital raising and income generation opportunities. The financial landscape has, however, presented new opportunities with investors seeking out more diversified asset classes that provide stability, predictability and strong investment returns.

And responding to the need for deeper, well-functioning markets, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, has said the exchange will increase investor education to encourage participation, noting that "with better understanding of the market, we are confident participation will improve."

According to him, one of such efforts is the upcoming derivatives trading workshop for capital market operators scheduled to hold on Tuesday February 4, in Lagos.

"The workshop with the theme,"Understanding the Regulatory Landscape for a Thriving Derivatives Market in Nigeria" is in line with the exchange's ongoing effort to launch a thriving derivatives market that meets best global practice. Sequel to the release of the derivatives and clearing rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this workshop will present insights on how to properly navigate this market," he said.

The NSE CEO noted that the exchange has also beamed its focus on the ETF segment of the market with about 10 ETFs at the end of 2019, making it the second largest ETF market in Africa.

"To further educate the public on the effective use of ETFs and its attendant benefits, the NSE will also be holding a workshop on Friday, 7 February 2020 with the theme, Using ETFs as a Proxy for Investing in the Nigerian capital market," he said.

