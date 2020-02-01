South Africa: Father Sentenced to Life for Raping Young Daughters, Mother Also Jailed

1 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The parents of two young girls, aged 5 and 6, who were raped by their father, were sentenced in the Pretoria Regional Court this week.

The father was sentenced to two life sentences for rape while the mother was sentenced to five years for failure to report sexual abuse.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the girls were just 4 and 5 years old, respectively, at the time.

The sexual abuse came to light when their day care teacher became aware of sexual behaviour displayed by the girls toward other children.

"Upon investigation about where they learnt that from, the children then explained that their father 'drinks' from their breasts when he is thirsty.

"The day care mother went to seek help and advice from the Sinoville Crisis Centre.

"It is at the crisis centre where the children detailed that their father inserts his finger in their private parts and when they told their mother, she simply put ointment and scolded their father," the NPA explained.

'Competent witnesses'

The trial was a complex one as it involved child victims, the prosecuting authority said, adding a trial within a trial was conducted regarding the capacit of the children to testify.

According to the NPA, the legal team argued that because of the children's age, "they were not competent witnesses."

"Advocate Johanna DuPreez argued that the fact that these children were able to give detailed statements to the police should be considered and further stated that intermediaries furnished the court with assessment reports detailing that the children were able to comprehend between right and wrong."

The court eventually ruled that the children were "competent and compellable witnesses" and should be allowed to testify.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in North Gauteng, Advocate George Baloyi, commended the prosecution in the case as well as all involved.

"The NPA commends the prosecutor and the team efforts of all stakeholders involved (Caregiver, The Crisis Centre, investigating officer, Intermediaries) for unearthing this cruelty on innocent children. It is through their commitment and dedication that they were able to create a trusting environment that enabled the children to open up and share their ordeal," Baloyi said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.