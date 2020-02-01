South Africa: Man Critical After Shooting At Randburg Home Affairs

1 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A man has been left in critical condition following a shootout at the Randburg Home Affairs on Friday afternoon.

The scene was attended by ER24 paramedics, who arrived at around 13:30 after they were called by the local authorities. Police were already in attendance, says ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"During the medic's assessment, they found a man, believed to be 37 years old, had sustained a gunshot wound which left him in a critical condition. The man was immediately treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported, under the supervision of the SAPS, to a nearby hospital for further care," says Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, although authorities were on scene for further investigation.

News24

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.