Nigeria: Kwara APC Chairman Backs Amotekun

Kwara state Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa has hailed the launch of Amotekun Operation by the South West states Governors. He however urged the state government and other states in the other regions of the country to replicate same in order to nip the security challenges of the country in the bud. Bolarinwa who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of his wife Hajia Aisat Bolarinwa's birthday where crème la crème of the APC members were in attendance,. counseled other regions in the country to borrow a leaf from the South West in order to rise up to the occasion of insecurity in the country. He said, "Amotekun is very good and the Federal Government has now accepted it.

We know that the security system in the country has challenges and every effort that anybody can make even as an individual, to improve the security situation in the country should be allowed. "It is good that the Federal Government has soft-pedaled and seen good reasons. And it is sitting down with the South West Governors to come out with modalities to make the whole arrangement work out. I will also implore every other region to emulate South West." Asked how he felt on the occasion, the former House of Representatives members said: "Naturally I feel happy that my heartthrob is marking her birthday. "I also feel happy and honoured with the crème la crème of members of the APC that came to grace the occasion. It shows acceptability, it shows interest and it shows that my leadership of APC in the state is respected. "Don't forget that in homes, women are referred to as the home fronts. It is because she is the image of any house and the Prophet advised us to go for a good wife. One of the qualities of a good wife what was said today. "I will therefore advise the young ladies here to emulate my wife and even the married ones too should adjust where necessary and see that the make their husbands, family members happy by allowing themselves to be accessible to members of the husbands' families and the company the husbands keep." Also speaking , the President of Afonja Descendants Union,Alhaji Kasum said , "I was invited to the inauguration of Amotekun by the Oyo state government in Ibadan.We also want it in Kwara state.Its very clear that the current security operations by the federal government is failing. All of us can see and feel it. '"We have our own security challenges in kwara state,we have had kidnapping cases here and we just heard that some Fulani herdsmen killed though allegedly a Nollywood actor along Ilorin/Ogbomosho expressway. We must not wait until situation get out of hands in kwara before we set up "Amotekun" here. The state government should do the needful, and nip it in the bud."