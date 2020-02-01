Nigeria: Abiodun Commissions Largest ICT Library in Nigeria

Ogun of State Goverrnor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, commissioned the largest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre in any Nigerian University at State-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

The complex sits 3,000 persons at a time and it is fitted with computers, printers, free wifi facilities and training programmes required to make learning and teaching easier for researchers and staff of the university.

The Governor and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, jointly cut the tape to declare the ICT centre open. They were also conveyed round the centre and the Administrative office, which was also commissioned as part of the 28th and 29th convocation ceremonies of the OOU.

The minister, the Paramount ruler of Yewaland and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and Maj. Gen. Shamsideen Awosanya were honoured with honorary doctorate degrees.

At the event, Governor Abiodun urged NIgerian graduates to use the knowledge gained in their fields of study to proffer practical Solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the nation.

He said as those who had received both academic and moral training should think of things that would benefit not them alone, but the society at large and not to go about seeking jobs.

"One thing is sure, all of you are leaving the University with your certificates documents to go to the university of life where there is no paper certificate. Your certificates are what you can do for yourself and what you contribute to the development of humanity.

"The University had inculcated in you necessary employable skills, expertise and Technical competence needed to fit in and compete well in the outside world. Your education is to set you on the right path and make you a better global citizen", he said.

He said though the University was facing some challenges, it has made tremendous achievements by ensuring uninterrupted academic calendar in the past eight years, expanding its academic programmes, providing hostel facilities and full digitalization of the University operations.

Prince Abiodun reiterated that as part of his admistration's agenda, efforts have been made for a continued mutually beneficial relationship between the town and the institution.

He added that it would continue to create and strengthen interface for cross fertilisation of ideas between industry and academia.

While appreciating the founding fathers of the University for laying a solid foundation, Gov. Abiodun emphasised that to equip products of the State higher institutions with required competencies to face life challenges, government would continue to provide the enabling environment for its institution to achieve their objectives.

He congratulated the awardees for contributing to the development of the school and the society at large, calling on well-meaning individuals, organizations and corporate bodies as well as alumni to partner wirh his administration in taking the school to greater heights.

In her welcome address, the Pro-Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga noted that the university had gone through massive infrastructural development in all of its campuses and advised the graduating students to be positive, proactive, focused and live their lives with passion.

She said that they should not be discouraged as they step into a new world.

The Vice- Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunji Olatunde in his remarks noted that discussions was currently ongoing with various corporate organizations on the need to construct 100 units of housing for staff of the institution, which he said would boost the residential status of the institution, adding that the university under his charge had ensured prompt and regular payment of salaries.

He commended the state governor for approving the rehabilitation of the institutions internal roads, particularly the road leading to the Professorial Chairs' Complex and the staff quarters.

He charged the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution.

Delivering his convocation lecture with the theme, "The integrity Challenge in Nigerian Higher Education: Towards Creating a New Normal", the Provost, Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Prof. Olusola Akinrinade, disclosed that corruption in the higher institution of learning is nothing new, adding that corruption in any form is destructive to good governance and the overall welfare of the society.

Akinrinade noted that some of the best ways to tackle corruption in the higher institution, include implementing anti-corruption initiatives and structural reforms necessary to reduce the opportunity for corruption within the system; taking steps towards enhancing prevention mechanisms by entrenching good governance and transparency in their academic and administrative processes; and implementating of sanctions and enforcing the rule against infractions.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed noted that the task of service to the nation was a collective one and a responsibility that everyone carries.

She said that as a product and an alumnus of the institution, she was glad to be associated with the relentless effort of the institution in producing some of the best brains that have made significant, social, economic and political development of the country.

Ahmed who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the country out of recession in 2016 through the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, a medium term plan for four years,(2017-2020), added that the main focus of the plan was to pull the economy out of recession and send the country back to the path of inclusive and sustainable growth.

She added that the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan was also designed to diversify the economy, restore economic growth, create jobs, empower youths and develop human capital, as well as the development of infrastructure and improving the ease of doing business, adding that one key result of the plan, was that the country was able to exit recession quickly.

Ajayi Jesulayomi Opeyemi, from the department of Engineering and Chinozor Justice from the department of Basic and Medical Sciences graduated as the best students for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions, the duo got automatic employment into the state civil service.