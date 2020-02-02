South Africa: De Kock Moves Up in ICC Test Rankings

Cape Town — Proteas wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings following the Proteas 3-1 Test series loss against England.

England won the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers by 191 runs to claim a 3-1 victory over the home side.

De Kock moved back towards the Top 10 for batsmen after scores of 76 and 39, advancing two places to reach 11th place.

Proteas seamer Vernon Philander has retired as the fifth-ranked all-rounder and 11th among bowlers after a decade-long career that saw him topping both these lists.

Philander spent 11 Tests as the top-ranked Test bowler between December 2013 and February 2014.

He took over from former team-mate Dale Steyn after taking four for 61 and three for 68 against India at Johannesburg in December 2013.

That performance took him to 912 points, which is the joint-seventh best of all time, and the best ever for South Africa.

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Mark Wood has moved up 19 places to 38th position among bowlers after his haul of nine for 100.

South Africa and England now prepare for the three-match ODI series, which gets underway on Tuesday at Newlands (13:00).

ICC Test rankings :

Batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 928

2. Steve Smith (AUS) - 911

3. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) - 827

4. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 814

5. David Warner (AUS) - 793

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 791

7. Babar Azam (PAK) - 767

8. Joe Root (ENG) - 764

9. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 759

10. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 718

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 904

2. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 852

3. Jason Holder (WI) - 830

4. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 802

5. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 796

6. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 794

7. James Anderson (ENG) - 775

8. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 772

9. Mohammed Shami (IND) - 771

10. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 769

All-rounders

1. Jason Holder (WI) - 473

2. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 407

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 406

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 308

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 305

- ICC

Sport24