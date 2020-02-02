Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Another PDP Chieftain Endorses Obaseki

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmaker has endorsed the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, for a second term.

The lawmaker, Joe Edionwere, who is representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency, Edo state, said the governor is a "good man".

The PDP in Edo state recently described as "indiscipline and ingratitude", the endorsement of Mr Obaseki by some chieftains of the party.

Governor Obaseki is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition PDP believes they could snatch victory away from the APC in the forthcoming governorship election because of the infighting within the ruling party. But they are worried that the endorsement of Mr Obaseki by PDP chieftains could threaten the PDP chances at the poll.

"This practice you will agree with us is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude. It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party. It is a morale-damper and it's unacceptable," Dan Orbih, the state chairman of PDP said to the party national chairman, Uche Secondus, in a letter he wrote to him on Saturday.

"Use your office to call these leaders to order so that this open treachery doesn't become a norm in our great party," Mr Orbih added.

The federal lawmaker, Mr Edionwere who is the latest high-profile PDP member to endorse Mr Obaseki, said most people in Edo are in support of the governor.

"I want to tell you to continue your good works. It does not matter how long you spend in power. It is the legacy you leave behind that matters. Let it be known to you that those who are with you are more than those against you," Mr Edionwere said to the governor over the weekend during a thanksgiving service organised by a state lawmaker in Edo.

"It is about development and since that is what you stand for, there is no party when it comes to development. You have constructed roads, rebuilt schools and health centres. I want to thank you on behalf of the church. May God perfect all that concerns you.

"We need you to construct some roads in Iruekpen, not because we will vote for you, but because you are a good man," he said.

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, and member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Daisy Danjuma, are among the PDP leaders who have endorsed Mr Obaseki.

Mrs Danjuma, who is the wife of a former defence minister Theophilus Danjuma, defended her endorsement of Governor Obaseki as a "personal" decision.

"I owe nobody apology for endorsing the second term aspiration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo. I have the right to support whoever I choose to. I am a member of the PDP. I have never left the PDP or decamped to any party like others. It is my right to free comment and I have exercised that," she said.