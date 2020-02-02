South Africa: Two People Die in Cape Town Shack Fire

1 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Two people died in a fire in Delft South in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 03:00 the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at an informal structure in Lalo street, Delft South.

On arrival, the fire crew found two structures engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the one structure managed to escape. The bodies of a man and woman were found in the second shack. Both had sustained fatal burn wounds.

The fire was extinguished at 03:55 and the scene was handed over to local police.

News24

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

