Nigeria: Gov Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet

1 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, which affected two ministries.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, confirmed the swapping of the portfolios of commissioners for Education and Establishments, while the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Daud Sangodoyin, has been moved from the Ministry to Establishment and Training.

The statement added that the Commissioner for the Ministry of Establishment and Training, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, will now replace Mr Sangodoyin at the Ministry of Education.

The changes are with immediate effect.

According to the statement, a letter dated January 31, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, communicated the decision of the governor to effect the minor cabinet reshuffle.

The two commissioners were part of the first batch of 14 commissioners inaugurated by the governor on August 15.

The new Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr Sangodoyin, a professor, obtained his B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D degrees from the University of Ibadan and was the first lecturer to be promoted to the rank of full professor of Statistics at the University of Botswana.

Mr Olaleye, who is to man the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, holds a Bachelor of Laws, Barrister at Law and LL.M degrees and has, at different periods, served as the chairman, Oyo State Land Allocation Committee and chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission.

